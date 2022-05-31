Donald Robert Mueller 1925-2022

Donald Robert Mueller was born in Centuria, Wisconsin to Emil and Marie Mueller on June 10,1925. When he was 8 years old, the family moved to St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin where his father worked as a jeweler. Don graduated from St. Croix Falls High school in 1943. On August 14 of that year he married Alice Mae(Bonnie) Hobbs of Taylors Falls, Minnesota. That same year, Don enlisted in the Navy and Bonnie joined him in San Diego, California where he was stationed. After being discharged he began studies at the University of Minnesota. He graduated from medical school in June, 1952. After interning at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, Minnesota Don and Bonnie moved their family to Bagley, Minnesota where he worked as a general practitioner. He frequently made house calls and occasionally delivered babies at home. Don also enjoyed spending time with his children, hunting, fishing and horseback riding. In 1960, Don entered a residency in radiology at the VA and the University of Minnesota. It was at that time that he became a licensed pilot and developed a love of flying that stayed with him for many years. In 1965 the family moved to Grand Rapids, Minnesota where he began practicing radiology at Itasca Memorial Hospital. He also flew his plane and covered International Falls and Baudette hospitals. He worked until his retirement in 1990. Don and Bonnie enjoyed their retirement years, spending time in Arizona, St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin and Grand Rapids, Minnesota. On October 7, 2021, at age 96, Don joined Bonnie in heaven. He is survived by his brother Carol(Pat) Mueller, children, Jean Mueller, Julie(Jim) Palmer, Jacqueline(Gale) Kuykendall, Jan(Larry) Sharbonda, Jon(Mary) Mueller and Jeffrey Mueller. He is also survived by his many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. A celebration of Don’s life will take place at 11 AM on June 11 Kahbakong Cemetery in Taylors Falls, Minnesota. Reception to follow, friends and family will meet at the St. Croix Falls American Legion Club to share memories and celebrate the joy Donald brought to all of our lives.