Donald L. Weber, age 79, formally of Cohasset, MN passed away Friday April 30, 2021 at his home in Waconia, MN.
Don was born in 1941 to Roy and Lydia Weber in Springfield, MN. He grew up on a farm with his parents and two brothers, was active in FFA, and played baseball and basketball for his high school teams. Don was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Sanborn. He graduated from Sanborn High School in 1959 and Mankato State College in 1963 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Don was united in marriage to his high school friend and classmate Jeanette Luck on January 26, 1963 at Red Rock EUB Church. They resided in Mankato, Bloomington, Alexandria, Madison (SD), Hill City, Cohasset and Waconia. After moving to Cohasset in 2004 they settled into their retirement home on the golf course at Sugarbrooke Estates and quickly found they were blessed to have many neighbors who became wonderful friends and golf buddies.
Don was employed with Century Manufacturing in Bloomington, MN (1963 – 1980); DryMor Industries in Alexandria, MN (1980 – 1985); and Rosco Manufacturing in Madison, SD (1985 – 2001). Don retired in 2001 and moved to northern MN, enjoying much more time on the golf course, and traveling with his wife and dear friends. Don was very active with his church and Lions Club. In 1992, he was honored with the Lion’s Club International Melvin Jones Fellow award for dedicated humanitarian services. After starting a family of his own he enjoyed camping and fishing trips, and frequent trips to visit his relatives and their growing families (often for basketball and bocce ball tournaments). And he discovered his love for golf which become a lifelong passion for him. Don also loved to travel, going on many, many trips and vacations with his family and friends. Especially in retirement Don and Jeanette often traveled with good friends both nationally and internationally. Don loved to create video remembrances for each of their trips and they watched and rewatched them frequently. They spent winters in several states in the southern US, and went on cruises to exotic travel destinations like Europe and South America. And he thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.
Don is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jeanette; sons, Dave (Lana) Weber of Minnetrista, MN, and Paul Weber of Bloomington, MN; grandchildren, Sean and Erin Weber; brother, Wayne (Anita) Weber of Sanborn; sisters-in-law Maxine Weber and Beth Banta (Dave); brother-in-law Leon (Ronda) Luck; numerous nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kenny Weber. A visitation will be held Thursday, May 6, 2021 beginning at 12:00 PM and lasting until the 1:00 PM memorial service at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Cohasset, MN. Pastor Mark Peske will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Columbarium at Our Redeemer Church.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.