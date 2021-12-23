Donald James Vizenor 1939-2021

Donald James Vizenor, 82 of Pengilly MN went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.
Donnie “DJ” was born on April 3rd, 1939, in White Earth, MN to Maynard Sr. and Elsie Vizenor. He was the fourth child out of a family of six children. He was an enrolled member of White Earth Tribal Nation. The Vizenor Family moved from Little Sugar Bush to the Iron Range in 1950.Donnie attended and graduated from Greenway High School in 1957. He married Carol Marie Hudson on September 2, 1961, in Goodland, MN. Together they raised six children and lived in various locations around Minnesota, eventually moving back to the Iron Range in the early 90’s.
He always had a passion for cars and was self-employed most of his life doing auto body work. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing, restoring guns, woodworking, restoring furniture, and making fishing lures. He also had a lifelong passion for his roots of Native American Culture. He spent years working on White Earth Constitution Reform Efforts and one of his lifelong dreams was to see a Native American Culture Center built on the Iron Range, He established and led the White Earth Nation Iron Range Council representing White Earth Nation and area Minnesota Chippewa Tribe Members.
Donnie is preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Carol; his parents Maynard Sr. and Elsie, his oldest brother Irvin, his sister Ruby, and brother Leonard.
He is survived by his brother Maynard Jr (Wanda) Vizenor of Lake Park MN, sister Norma Haggenmiller of Hibbing MN , his six children, Gloria (Larry) Day, Walker MN, Dan (Andrea) Vizenor, Bemidji MN, Steven Vizenor, Bemidji MN, Julie (Jim) Peacock, Cass Lake MN, Laurie Troumbly Bovey, MN, Bryan Vizenor, Bovey MN, 12 Grandchildren, and 9 Great-Grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM Funeral Service on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.