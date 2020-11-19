Donald Gulso age 95 of Bovey passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Grand Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids, MN.
Don was born May 26, 1925 in Grand Rapids, MN. Donald grew up in Bigfork, MN. In 1941 he was drafted into the Navy until his honorable discharged in 1944. While in the Navy Don worked on electronics and radar. On December 20, 1946 Don was joined in marriage to his wife of 64 years Evelyn Moors. Don was a member of the Lawron Presbyterian Church and the Chippewa Lodge #275 A.F.@ A.M.
He is survived by his children, Becky (Tony) Truman, Bovey, MN, Donald M. (Kathy Thies) Gulso, North Branch, MN, John Gulso, Andover, MN, sisters, Sharon Phillips, Princeton, MN, Julie Leas, Andover, MN several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Evelyn, sister, Eileen Dols, daughter, Susan Gulso.
There will be a family gathering next summer.
Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.
To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.