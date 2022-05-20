Donald Eugene Dunham 1947-2022

Donald Eugene Dunham, age 74, of Deer River, MN, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Essentia Health Miller Dwan in Duluth, MN.
Donald was born November 19, 1947, to Charles and Mary Lou Dunham in Greenfield, IN. He was raised by his grandparents Oliver and Nettie Dunham before joining the US Navy. On August 29, 1971, at Mt. Lebanon Methodist Church, Donald began his 35 years marriage to his lifelong fishing partner, Rachel (Boller) in Mt. Lebanon, IN. Donald will be remembered for his love of Halloween, the work he did with children, and his affinity for face-painting.
Donald is preceded by his wife Rachel, his parents Charles and Mary Lou, and grandparents Oliver and Nettie.
Donald is survived by his son, Aaron Dunham of Deer River; 2 foster daughters, Tiffanie Skibiki of Warroad, MN, Krista Noll of Hibbing, MN;, MN; 2 brothers-in law James Boller of Lafayette, IN, Robert Rasner of Duluth, MN; grandchildren, Dante Dunham, Andre Dunham, Arianna Dunham, Chase Dunham, Skyla Dunham, Benay Dunham, Kadence Kongsjord, Madison Kongsjord, Jerome Eugene Skibiki, Alexander Skibiki, Samara Skibiki, Hanna Skibiki, Bree Placek, and Rion Metke; nieces, Freda (John) Foster of Freemont, NE; Rachel Kangas of Cohasset, MN, Ashley Kangas of Cohasset, MN; nephews, Robbie Rasner of Cohasset, MN, Harold Koenig of Hibbing, MN; and many other nieces, nephews and relatives.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Crematory, Grand Rapids, MN.