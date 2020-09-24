Donald E. Rupert, age 69, of Bovey, MN passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN.
Donald was born in 1951 to Elmer and Holly (Inglebret) Rupert in Colorado Springs, CO. Donald graduated from Grand Rapids High School and enlisted in the United States Navy. After his discharge, Donald lived in various states and worked construction. Donald returned to Minnesota and met his significant other, Lori Berg, in 2008. Donald enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, and working on cars.
Preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Dona Rupert; mother, Holly Inglebret; daughter, Brenda Eaton; brother, Tom Aultman; and sister, Rose Damjanovich.
Donald is survived by his significant other, Lori Berg; daughter, Toni Bowman of Washington; son, John Rupert of Grand Rapids, MN; brothers, Rodney (Therese) Aultman of Cohasset, MN, Elmer Rupert of Rice, MN; sisters, Sally (Pete) Seppala of Boston, MA, Rita (Harvey) Skyberg of Bovey, MN, Betty (Rick Kostka) Stupar of Montrose, MN, Sheila (Mike) Berquist of Princeton, MN; and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of Don’s life will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. at the V.F.W. Post 1720, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.