Donald E. Perry, age 76, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2023 at his home in Bowstring, MN.
Donnie was born and raised and lived his life on the same farm his grandfather Erik immigrated to, from Finland, and homesteaded in Bowstring Township. He graduated from Deer River High School in 1964 and served in Vietnam with the US Army, 9th Infantry Division, in the Mekong Delta from 1965-1967. He was a member of the VFW Post 9703 and proud to be a Boilermaker Local 647 for 50+ years.
Donnie came from a generation of hard working, fix anything, ‘take care of your family’ kind of men. He was a quiet, humble, no-nonsense man who just loved life and left us too soon.
He is survived by his wife Dixie; son Tim (Lara) and daughters Tammy (Vinny) and Dondi (Doug); siblings
Janet, Betty, Allan, and Dianne; grandchildren Brittney, Kylie, Josie, Ethen, Jessi, and Sara; and 11 great – grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Eino and Isabelle Perry, and sister Joyce.
Services will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church in Deer River at 11:00 am on January 27, 2023 with
visitation at 10:00 am. Burial with full military honors to follow at Pine Ridge Cemetery.
Arrangements by Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minn.
