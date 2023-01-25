Donald E. Perry

Donald E. Perry, age 76, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2023 at his home in Bowstring, MN.

Donnie was born and raised and lived his life on the same farm his grandfather Erik immigrated to, from Finland, and homesteaded in Bowstring Township. He graduated from Deer River High School in 1964 and served in Vietnam with the US Army, 9th Infantry Division, in the Mekong Delta from 1965-1967. He was a member of the VFW Post 9703 and proud to be a Boilermaker Local 647 for 50+ years.

