Donald E. Hites, age 90 of Grand Rapids, Minnesota died on May 12, 2023, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital in Grand Rapids with his daughter at his side.
Donald Eugene Hites was born March 19, 1933, in New Galilee, Pennsylvania, the son of Eugene and Louise Lillian (Waber) Hites. He attended school and graduated from New Brighton High School in New Brighton, PA. Shortly after high school, Don enlisted in the United States Air Force. While in the military, he was united in marriage to Janice Reed in Osceola, Wisconsin. Throughout his 21-year military career, Don was stationed at Air Force Bases throughout the United States, in Holland, Germany and Vietnam and his family accompanied him to most of these locations. For the next 14 years, Don worked in the Federal Corrections Institutions serving as a Food Preparation Supervisor. Following his second retirement, Don became an amazing volunteer including Meals on Wheels, Ducks Unlimited, MN Rough Grouse Society, TIP and other sporting organizations. He can be remembered as an excellent baker, an accomplished gardener, and an avid hunter and fisherman. Don also participated in the VFW and was proud to be part of the Veterans Honor Guard Team for funerals. Don was always accompanied by his loyal and faithful companion, Hopper, his dog.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Janice; son, Thomas Hites of Grand Rapids; daughter, Diane (George) Tri of Sturgeon Lake, MN; grandsons, Richard (Becca) Sandell and Daniel Sandell; great grandchildren, Amelia Sandell, Kylie Sandell, and Easton Sandell; sister, Helen Soring; half-sisters, Sue Brown and Sally Jean Louge; niece and nephews, Loretta (Steve) Davis, Keith Soring, and Ken (Sheri) Soring; other relatives and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; half-brother, Fred Hites; and brother-in-law, Don Soring.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Monday, May 22, 2023, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cohasset, MN with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment with military honors will be held in Itasca-Calvary Cemetery in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.
Memorials preferred to Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.