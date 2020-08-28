Donald E. Clafton, 69, of Glendale, AZ formerly of Grand Rapids, MN went to be with the Lord on August 4th 2020.
Don was born March 27, 1951 in Grand Rapids to Lloyd and Kathleen (Bundy) Clafton.
He was a graduate of Grand Rapids High. He moved to Brighton, MI where he met and married Terri Aiken. They later moved to AZ and started a plumbing business (Regal Plumbing).
He is preceded in Death by his mother (Kathleen) and his Father (Lloyd Clafton) and a brother Michael.
He is survived by his wife Terri, a son Jason and a daughter Ann (Derek) Johnson both of Glendale, AZ. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. He also leaves behind 5 brothers Vernon, Greg, Roger, Ray and Tim (Ruth) Clafton and 6 sisters, Karen Hjellming, Sandra Knapp, Evelyn Waterbury, Nancy (Charles) Mueller, Mary (Kevin) Dreher, Peggy Clafton, and several nieces and nephews.
He will be sadly be missed by ALL.