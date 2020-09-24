Donald E. Anderson passed through the pearly gates with a laugh and a smile on September 20, 2020. He was born on a Sunday in August 1939 to Van and Esther Anderson. Growing up he had five brothers David (Margaret), Dainy (Linda), Kenny (Jymie), Roger, and Frank (Margie) and one sister, Agnes (Gordy) Bickford.
Donald was a basketball, baseball, and football athlete for Grand Rapids High School, graduating in 1958. He attended St. John’s and Bemidji State Universities before retiring from JCPenney. He was a passionate Minnesota sports fan, yelling at the Gophers, Vikings, and Twins (except for in ’87 and ’91) and could be found at any number of high school sporting event, keeping stats and criticizing the refs to anyone that would listen. He embraced the four seasons in Northern Minnesota: hunting, fishing, wood stacking, and shoveling. He enjoyed travel, spending the last few years visiting sites around the country and spending as much time as possible with family and friends.
Don was very generous and quick to help those that needed it. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels and Second Harvest Food Shelf, was an usher at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, and was a proud member of the Eagles Fraternity.
Don will be missed greatly by his family and friends, but especially by his sons, Fred and Darrin (Shar); daughter, Cara (Matt) Prokop; seven grandchildren, Christine, Caleb, Bella, Harper, Cooper, Xavier, MaKenna; one great granddaughter, Hirire;; special friend, DeeDee Hudak; numerous nieces and nephews; and constant companion, Pepper.
Per Donald’s request, no services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials be sent to the Second Harvest North Central Food Bank.
