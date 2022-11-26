Donald “Don” Roy O’Hern 1945-2022

Donald “Don” Roy O’Hern, age 77, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at home.
Don was born on August 1, 1945 to Roy and Edna O’Hern in Wadena, MN and raised in Menahga, MN. He graduated from Menahga High School in 1963. Don attended Bemidji State College earning a Master’s Degree in Chemistry. He was a teacher at Grand Rapids Senior High School for 35 years, and mentored many young people outside school.
Don had a passion for the outdoors (farming, logging, hunting and spearing fish). He loved attending his granddaughters’ sporting events and passed down his passion for outdoors to them.
Don is survived by his wife of 55 years, Gloria; two sons: Sean (Kari) O’Hern of Deer River, MN and Brent (Lei) O’Hern of Weston, FL; two granddaughters: Olivia and Olexa; brother, Wayne O’Hern; sisters: Ruth Zerr and Mary Burkman. Don was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert O’Hern; and sister Beverly Wilson.
No service will be held at this time. A celebration of life is being planned for June 2023.
