Donald “Don” Roy O’Hern 1945-2022

Donald “Don” Roy O’Hern, age 77, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at home.

Don was born on August 1, 1945 to Roy and Edna O’Hern in Wadena, MN and raised in Menahga, MN. He graduated from Menahga High School in 1963. Don attended Bemidji State College earning a Master’s Degree in Chemistry. He was a teacher at Grand Rapids Senior High School for 35 years, and mentored many young people outside school.

