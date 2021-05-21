Donald (Don) R. Olson 1932-2021

Donald (Don) R. Olson, 89, of Harris Township, MN passed away on May 10, 2021.
Don Was born April 4, 1932 in Dassel, MN to Alvin and Hazel (Fink) Olson. He graduated from Dassel High School in 1950. He attended the Air Aviation Program which peeked his interest in flying. Don was an Air Force veteran having served from 1952-1957 as a pilot.
Don married Betty T. Skorheim February 3, 1968. They enjoyed 37 years of marriage before her passing in 2005.
Don worked as an office manager for 3M in St. Paul, MN and Camarillo, CA for 32 years. Upon retirement in 1990, Don & Betty moved to Siseebakwet (Sugar) Lake, Cohasset, MN. In 2007 Don moved to Pokegama Lake until his passing.
Don was past President and Director of the Siseebakwet Lake Association. Don was an active and lifelong member of the American Legion. He was a member of Grand Rapids Moose Lodge 2023. He was an avid Bridge and Cribbage card player. He was a master of the Minneapolis crossword daily puzzle. He enjoyed playing golf and watching sports on TV. Don especially enjoyed his dog Sven. Taking Sven for a walk or having Sven be by his side on the bicycle and at home gave him great pleasure.
Preceded in death by his wife Betty; his parents; brother, Jack Olson; sister, Betty Boreen and niece Linda Boreen. He is survived by his son Steven Olson of California; grandson Matt Olson of Idaho and niece Wendy Isakson of Dassel, MN. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law Dianne (Frank) Herendeen of Cohasset, MN, Linda (Brad) Lalim of Anniville, PA, and brother-in-law Duane Skorheim of Hutchinson, MN.
Deceased’s funeral arrangements Per Don’s request, there will be no funeral service. Inurnment will be in Wildwood Cemetery, Cohasset, MN.