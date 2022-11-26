Donald “Don” Milette, age 80, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 at The Emeralds with his loving wife by his side.

Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. 

