Donald D. Walter 1941 - 2021

Donald D. Walter, age 79, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Donald was born on May 15, 1941 to Leo and Eileen Walter in Easton, MN. He attended grades 1-9 at Mt. Carmel Parochial School and was baptized and confirmed at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Easton, MN. Don graduated from Dowling High School in Des Moines, IA in May 1960. He attended St. Mary’s College, Winona, MN as a seminarian, studying for the Catholic priesthood. Don was then sent to St. Maurs Seminary, Indianapolis, IN, earning his Doctor of Divinity degree. Don was ordained as a Catholic priest in 1969, serving in Austin, Winona, La Crescent, and Adrian parishes until 1975.
Donald was united in marriage to Diane Hermann on July 9, 1976 at St. Gerard’s Catholic Church, Brooklyn Park, MN. They resided in Maple Grove, MN until April 1989 when they moved to Grand Rapids, MN and settled in the Northwoods on the shores of Pokegama Lake.
Don was employed for 26 years with Courage Center, Golden Valley, MN as the Regional Director for program development and fundraising for physically handicapped children and adults, which gave him great satisfaction. He developed the state of Wisconsin for Courage Center, served areas of southern Minnesota and finally northern Minnesota with an office in Duluth, MN. Don retired in 2002, allowing more time on Pokegama Lake and wintering in Destin, FL.
Don is survived by his wife, Diane; siblings, Bill (Karen) Walter, Pat Goodrich, Mary (Jim) Kramer; Don’s in-laws, Rodney (Diane) Hermann, Robert (Betty) Hermann, Jeanette (Larry) Thompson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Don is preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law, Darwin Goodrich, and nephew, Todd Hermann.
A visitation will be Sunday, May 2, 2021 from 3:00-6:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN and on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Ostmark Lutheran Church, 32721 680th Ave, Watkins, MN followed by the 11:30 AM memorial service. Rev. Joe Midthun will officiate.
In lieu of flowers memorials preferred.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.