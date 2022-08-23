Donald A. Curtiss 1960-2022

Donald A. Curtiss, age 62, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.

Donald was born in 1960 to Albert and Margaret Curtiss in Grand Rapids, MN. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1979 and attained his millwright certification through Eveleth Taconite. Donald worked at Potlatch and then Hibbing Taconite.

