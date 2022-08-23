Donald A. Curtiss 1960-2022

Donald A. Curtiss, age 62, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Donald was born in 1960 to Albert and Margaret Curtiss in Grand Rapids, MN. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1979 and attained his millwright certification through Eveleth Taconite. Donald worked at Potlatch and then Hibbing Taconite.
Donald was a hard worker, keeping high ethical standards, and showed grace to those he cared about. He enjoyed working on his farm, traveling, camping, and fishing. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his father and infant sister, Rosemary. Donald is survived by his wife of 40 years, Laurie; daughter, Kayla Kofstad of East Grand Forks, MN; son, Kyle (Emily) Curtiss of Grand Rapids; mother, Margaret Curtiss of Grand Rapids; sisters, Betty (Ken) Ross, Mariann (Ken) Mitchell, Rebecca (Scott) Curtiss; brothers, Ron (Shirley), Doug (Jackie), and Roger (Susan) Curtiss; and four grandchildren, Benjamin, Abraham, Ava, and Amelia.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Itasca Bible Chapel, Grand Rapids, followed by the 11:00 AM memorial service. Rev. Shawn Laughlin will officiate.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.
