Don L. Milette 1942-2022

Don L. Milette, age 80, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at The Emeralds with his loving wife by his side.

Don was born in 1942 in International Falls to Leonard and Lois Milette. While attending International Falls High school, he was captain of and played defense for the high school hockey team. During his Senior year, the team went undefeated. Don graduated in 1962. After graduation he continued to play hockey. He played for the Fort Francis Royals, and was then drafted by the Boston Bruins, where Don played on their farm club team for one year, in Saskatchewan, Canada. He went on to play for the Waterloo, Iowa Blackhawks, and then was drafted by the Grand Rapids Bruins, which brought him to Grand Rapids, MN, in 1965.

To plant a tree in memory of Don 1942-2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you