Don L. Milette 1942-2022

Don L. Milette, age 80, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at The Emeralds with his loving wife by his side.
Don was born in 1942 in International Falls to Leonard and Lois Milette. While attending International Falls High school, he was captain of and played defense for the high school hockey team. During his Senior year, the team went undefeated. Don graduated in 1962. After graduation he continued to play hockey. He played for the Fort Francis Royals, and was then drafted by the Boston Bruins, where Don played on their farm club team for one year, in Saskatchewan, Canada. He went on to play for the Waterloo, Iowa Blackhawks, and then was drafted by the Grand Rapids Bruins, which brought him to Grand Rapids, MN, in 1965.
He met the love of his life, Jill Smith on a blind date, and they were married in 1968, and together had son Jeff. Don was a part time deputy for the Itasca County Sheriff’s Department, a coach for several of the PeeWee, Bantaam, and High School youth hockey teams, and was employed for 32 years at the Blandin Paper Mill, retiring in 1997.
Don was a member of the Itasca County Sheriff’s Posse, the Fraternal Order of Eagles, and the Itasca County Gun Club. In Don’s spare time, he was an avid outdoorsman, spending time with his son and wife, hunting, fishing, skiing, and going camping in the Boundary Waters. Don was a quiet, private man that will be missed by many.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Don is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jill; son, Jeff (Deb); sister, Michelle Gedney; brothers, Robert (Joan) and Kent (Susie) Milette; grandchildren; Justin and Aaron; great grandchildren; Chase, Drake, and one arriving in May.
Don’s family would like to extend a special thank you to The Emeralds for the excellent care that he received while at their facility.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN beginning at 4:00 PM lasting until 8:00 PM. The Visitation will continue on Thursday, December 1 at 1:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, MN, followed by memorial service at 2:00 PM. Deacon Steve Schuler will officiate. Burial will be at Itasca Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, at a later date.
