Dolores (Fennette) E. Rondeau, age 85, died at Daniela’s Adult Home, Inc. in Woodinville, WA on June 25th, 2020. Dolores was born in Pembina, North Dakota on January 11th, 1935, daughter of Wallace W. Rondeau and Mary E. Rondeau. After living in Pembina, the family moved to Grand Rapids, MN and she graduated from Grand Rapids, MN. Upon graduation, she worked for a short time in Minneapolis before moving to Seattle, WA where she made a career working at Seattle First National Bank before retiring. She was a wonderful daughter and sister and was considerate to all. She loved antiques, camping, and traveling. Preceded in death by her parents and three brothers: Wallace Jr., Kenneth (Margaret) E., Clifford (Doris) E., and infant brother (Gerald Arthur). Survived by two sisters, Mary Ann (Richard) Bunker and Elaine (Gary) Briggs and special friend Marion Timm. Delores is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A private memorial will be held at a later time.