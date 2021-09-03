Dianne Marion Sundquist (nee Newby) 1951 - 2021

Dianne Marion Sundquist (nee Newby) was born in the village of Stokesby, Norfolk, England, on September 4th, 1951. She was born in the family living quarters of the Ferry Inn, a Lacons public house (tavern) that her mother and father operated.
The youngest of the family, with four older brothers and one older sister, she was the baby of the family for her age and petite size. Her lifelong pride in her English heritage was something that all who knew her were well aware of. Her youthful years in the village on the banks of the River Bure were spent in the company of her older siblings and maternal family members. Her Nan and Grandfather were like second parents to her and she spent many happy days with them at their cottage. Her mother’s brothers Stephen (Kate) and John (Rose) and her cousins Judith, Stephen, Christopher, Wendy, and Christine were dear to her heart and she retained lifelong contact with them.
Dianne completed school at Acle Secondary Modern while living with her Nan at Alma Cottages in Stokesby, and after school moved to the city of Norwich to live at Park House with her mother and older brothers. In November of 1966 she was introduced to a houseguest of her older brothers who was an American serviceman, then stationed at nearby R.A.F. Woodbridge. They hit it off and started a family and marriage that was to last all of her life.
In July 1968, Dianne and her young son Sean moved to Minnesota in order to be reunited with her husband Duane who had finished his enlistment with the U.S. Air Force and had returned to the Deer River area of his childhood. Dianne’s daughter Angie was born in Deer River in 1971, and the family moved to a few different towns in Minnesota throughout the years as opportunities of employment for Duane fluctuated. In 1985 her husband Duane graduated from Vo-Tech school with a diploma as a Telephone Technician and the subsequent years found them in Illinois and Georgia as other employment opportunities opened up for Duane.
When they retired to Deer River in 2004 and moved into Comstock Court, Dianne really hit her stride! She got involved once again as a member of Bethany Lutheran Church where she participated in the choir and coordinated the weddings and funerals held at the church. She began volunteering at the Deer River Area Foodshelf where she coordinated incoming truck deliveries and the needed volunteers to unload the trucks, as well as being involved in the weekly distribution of food to people in the area who needed assistance. In 2007 she started volunteering at the hospital in Deer River where she eventually came to run the gift shop, managing the finances and overseeing inventory requirements and the display/seasonal decoration arrangements. As a member of the Deer River Healthcare Volunteer organization she also spearheaded the Volunteer Salad Luncheon for several years. In 2019 she was awarded the Minnesota Association of Healthcare Volunteers “Heart of Minnesota Outstanding Volunteer of the Year” award. At the time of her death she was also the president of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 122, a position she’d held for eight years. Prior to that she served the Auxiliary for one year as their secretary; she also served as a member of the Auxiliary Honor Guard, she helped with many VFW/Legion funerals, and she spent many hours engaging with the public as she volunteered her time selling Legion Poppies. A list of her friendships and connections to the people of the Deer River area could fill another whole page of this obituary.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Duane, her son Sean, daughter Angie, granddaughter Ashley, great-grandchildren Ava, Steven, and Derek. She is also survived by her siblings Maureen, Terry, and Bernie (Caroline); and maternal family cousins, nieces, and nephews. Her surviving in-laws include sisters Dolly (Norman), Debbie, Denise (Tom), Cindy (Jerry); aunts Elna and Caroline, and many more cousins, nieces, and nephews. They will mourn her untimely passing, which came only two months before her 70th birthday. May she rest in peace.
She did so much for others in the generous, kind way that was her nature. She is one who will truly be missed.
The list of loved ones who preceded her in death is long. Among them are her father Harold, mother Ethel, brothers Harold Jr. and Derek, and Derek’s beloved wife Sheila. Maternal uncles, their wives, and some maternal cousins. Many in-laws on Duane’s side of the family, including his grandparents, mother and father, and brother Denny and nephew David.
Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday September 18, 2021 11:00 A.M. Bethany Lutheran Church Deer River, MN
Arrangements by Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.