Dianne C. Gibson, 79 of Duluth, died Saturday, Nov. 14th at BHC, Marywood. Dianne was born in Hibbing, Mn to Louis and Florence Merhar. At age 6 months, her mother died, and she was adopted and loved by George and Juno Haas and her dad Louis was a part of his children’s life until his death. Dianne graduated from Grand Rapids High School and went on to get her degree in teaching from the University of Minnesota. She taught Art, Phys Ed and coached boys’ basketball at several schools. She also enjoyed driving and tag teamed with her husband Roy as an over the road trucker. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Church and its choir of in Morristown, TN. Dianne was a very creative in making pottery and jewelry; she enjoyed fishing and was a powerful swimmer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Florence; adoptive parents, George and Juno; siblings, Louis, Edward, Mary, William and Tony: her husband, Roy Gibson in 2012.
Dianne is survived by her siblings, Lucy Miner, Richard (Mary) Merhar, Thomas (Jennifer) Merhar and Kathy (Joe) Holewa and many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID concerns, private family services will be held.
We would like to thank the staff at BHC for the wonderful care they gave Dianne.
Memorials to Benedict Health Care, 935 Kenwood Ave, Duluth MN 55811
Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E 2nd St. Duluth, MN, (218) 727-3555.
