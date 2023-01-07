Diane Linnea (Johnson) Setness 1945-2022

It is with heavy hearts that the family and friends of Diane Linnea (Johnson) Setness mourn her passing. Diane succumbed to Alzheimer’s Disease in River Grand Assisted Living Facility in Grand Rapids, MN on January 2, 2023, at the age of 77.
Diane was born the only child of Emma and Edwin Johnson of Hopkins, MN on March 22, 1945. Throughout her life, Diane’s generosity touched many with her support of family, friends, her church, and museums that celebrated her Swedish heritage. Her kindness will be greatly missed.
After attending Concordia College and graduating with an education degree, Diane spent much of her life around the Twin Cities metro area. Diane taught English early in her life, but left the field to begin focusing on her young family. A lover of books all her life, Diane worked for Barnes & Noble in Woodbury for over 20 years. After her retirement, she continued to reside in Woodbury.
In February 2020, Diane moved to Grand Rapids to be closer to her son, David. Her battle with Alzheimer’s was difficult and her family is grateful to see her at peace. Though we mourn her loss deeply, we know that those no longer with us will welcome her presence with loving hearts.
Diane was preceded in death by her loving parents, Emma and Edwin Johnson.
She will always be greatly missed by her son, David Peter Setness, and wife, Jessica (Deer River, MN); her daughter, Katy Diane Deneen, and husband, Owen (Ramsey, MN); grandson, Samuel Owen Deneen, and all those touched by her love.
Per Diane’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.