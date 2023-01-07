Diane Linnea (Johnson) Setness 1945-2022

It is with heavy hearts that the family and friends of Diane Linnea (Johnson) Setness mourn her passing. Diane succumbed to Alzheimer’s Disease in River Grand Assisted Living Facility in Grand Rapids, MN on January 2, 2023, at the age of 77.

Diane was born the only child of Emma and Edwin Johnson of Hopkins, MN on March 22, 1945. Throughout her life, Diane’s generosity touched many with her support of family, friends, her church, and museums that celebrated her Swedish heritage. Her kindness will be greatly missed.

