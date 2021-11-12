Diane K. Baker 1958 - 2021

Diane K. Baker, age 63, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021, at her home surrounded by family.
Diane was born in 1958 to John and Pauline Banas in Lorain, OH. She graduated from Hazelwood High School in 1976 in Hazelwood, MO and attended the University of Missouri-St. Louis for two years. Diane worked as a flight attendant for Ozark and TWA Airlines for 15 years. Diane and William “Bill” Baker were united in marriage on August 4, 1984, in Grand Rapids, MN. In 1993, they made their home in Brainerd, MN and moved to Grand Rapids in 2021.
Diane loved her dogs and enjoyed spending time in Florida on the beaches. She was a proud “Mimi” to her grandchildren, and she loved time spent with them and following their activities. Diane loved interior design, especially during the holidays when she could decorate for Christmas.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Bill Baker; daughters, Jessica (Reed Goodman) Baker of Maple Grove, Molly (Jeremy) Sobtzak of Coleraine; son, Mike (Chloe) Baker of Brainerd; sister, Linda (Peter) Maguire of Lake St. Louis, MO; brother, John (Kathy) Banas of St. Peters, MO; five grandchildren, Kenzie Lund, Brooks and Avery Sobtzak, Martin and Wyatt Baker; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, November 19, 2021, at 9:30 AM at Community Presbyterian Church, Grand Rapids followed by the 11:00 AM memorial service. Rev. Jason Schiller will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Ronald McDonald House Charities – Upper Midwest, RMHC 818 Fulton Street SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414 www.rmhc-uppermidwest.org/support or Heartland Animal Rescue Team, 15494 Dellwood Dr, Brainerd, MN 56401.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.