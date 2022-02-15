Diana Stender 1945-2022

Diana Stender, 76, of Fergus Falls, died Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls with her family by her side.
Diana was born on November 5, 1945, to Donald and Donna Whirley in Grand Rapids, MN. She graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1963.
On April 10, 1965, Diana married Kenneth Stender in Grand Rapids.
Diana loved reading and tending to her flowers each summer. She enjoyed her grandkids and being G.G. to her great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Donald and Donna Whirley; her mother’ special friend, James Hase “Papa Jim”; her brother, David Whirley; sister-in-law, Diane Whirley; sister, Donna Sue Patterson; brother-in-law, Tom Patterson; father and mother-in-law, Charles and Matilda Stender, and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.
Diana is survived by her husband, Kenneth; daughters, Michelle (Faron) Pederson, Kristine, Carla Stender (Charles Weber III); son, Keith (Nancy); grandchildren, Amanda (Mike) Langseth, Joseph Pederson, Cassandra (Ben) DeBoer, Zachary Sander, Samantha (Sam) Sullens, Tabitha Stender, Andrew Stender, Abbey McCann, Steven McCann, Isabella (Dan) Deppa, and Grace Weber; great-grandchildren, Logan, Ethan, and Ryan Langseth, Olivia and Beckett DeBoer, and Reagan, and Jordan Anjara; sisters, Peggy (Wally) Fox and Nancy (Don) Young; brother, Richard “Dick” Whirley; sisters-in-law, Joyce Uhlig and Betty Halverson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are pending with the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.