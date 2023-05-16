Diana Lee (Beck) Weino 1942 - 2023

Diana Lee Wenino (Beck), 81, of Imperial Beach, CA, passed away on March 27, 2023 in Imperial Beach CA.

Diana grew up in Pengilly, Minnesota. Born on 02 Jan 1942 to George and Dorothy (Hamm) Beck. Attending Greenway schools, graduating in 1960. She married Donald Wayne Wenino on March 5, 1966. She worked as an escrow officer at a title company in Palmdale, CA for 15+ years. She was a long-time member of Al-Anon and a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary. Diana was a loving mother of three, grandmother of five and great-grandmother of two. Additionally, Diana was an avid reader and local IB beach bum.

To plant a tree in memory of Diana Lee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you