Diana Lee (Beck) Weino 1942 - 2023

Diana Lee Wenino (Beck), 81, of Imperial Beach, CA, passed away on March 27, 2023 in Imperial Beach CA.
Diana grew up in Pengilly, Minnesota. Born on 02 Jan 1942 to George and Dorothy (Hamm) Beck. Attending Greenway schools, graduating in 1960. She married Donald Wayne Wenino on March 5, 1966. She worked as an escrow officer at a title company in Palmdale, CA for 15+ years. She was a long-time member of Al-Anon and a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary. Diana was a loving mother of three, grandmother of five and great-grandmother of two. Additionally, Diana was an avid reader and local IB beach bum.
Diana is preceded in death by her parents George and Dorothy Beck, her husband Donald Wenino, and her brother Charles Beck.
Diana is survived by her daughter Jerri Sabala (Anthony), son Steward Wenino (Patricia), son Jon Wenino, brother Robert Beck of Sand Springs OK, sister Kathleen Elich of Bovey MN, cousin Barbra Schaumburg of Bloomington MN, grandsons Derek Wenino and Anthony Sabala, granddaughters Devyon Wenino, Mackenzie Wenino and Keely Wenino, great grandson Beaumont Wenino and great granddaughter Alani White.
Memorials may be given to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at www.komen.org
The family of Diana Wenino wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Father Martinez, Advantage hospice, AAA Cremations and Miramar National Cemetery.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 am July 17, 2023 Miramar National Cemetery with Father Martinez officiating. Interment will follow at Miramar National Cemetery. Arrangements are by AAA Cremations.
