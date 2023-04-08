Diana Elaine (Hopkins) Lauritsen 1935-2023

Diana Elaine (Hopkins) Lauritsen, died peacefully at the Deer River Hospital, on Wednesday, March 29th, 2023. She was born April 26th, 1935 in Woodworth, ND to Arlis and Louise Hopkins.
Diana moved to Grand Rapids, MN at an early age. She suffered from Polio, and spent nearly a year at the Gilette Children’s Hospital.
Diana married Lawrence Lauritsen on November 8th, 1956.
In 1957, Diana and Lawrence moved to Babbitt, MN where Lawrence worked for the Reserve Mine. They were blessed with two children, Danny and Becky.
Diana loved music. She loved to play accordion and to sing.
She worked for the Babbitt Weekly News for many years. She was an active member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Babbitt, MN.
After Larry became disabled, Diana went to college at St. Scholastica and got her degree in Sociology.
She moved back to Grand Rapids in 1990. She worked for the ODC until retirement. She continued to live in Grand Rapids until 2021 when she moved to Virginia, MN to be closer to family. She enjoyed living at Edgewood Vista. She played her accordion, and being the social butterfly she always was she loved being around so many people.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Louise and Arlis Hopkins; her husband, Larry; granddaughter, Sarah; brother in law, Willie Gryska; and niece, Jody Hopkins.
Survivors include son, Danny (Cindy) Lauritsen; daughter, Becky (Gordy) Werner; grandchildren: Johnny (Adrianne), Cody (Elizabeth) Megan, Keith (Erin) Anthony, Shaun (Kate) Lindsay; great-grandchildren: Sybastian, Jacob, Thomas, Garrett, Ian, Ava, Jack, Octavion; brother, Tom (Monie) Hopkins; sister, Sis Gryska; and numerous nephews and friends.
Her service will be held on Saturday, April 15th, 2023 at 1 p.m. It will be held at the Church of the Nazarene in Grand Rapids, MN. The address is 115 SE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN. A lunch will follow after the service.
