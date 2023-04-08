Diana Elaine (Hopkins) Lauritsen 1935-2023

Diana Elaine (Hopkins) Lauritsen, died peacefully at the Deer River Hospital, on Wednesday, March 29th, 2023. She was born April 26th, 1935 in Woodworth, ND to Arlis and Louise Hopkins.

Diana moved to Grand Rapids, MN at an early age. She suffered from Polio, and spent nearly a year at the Gilette Children’s Hospital.

