Robert “Bob” Lee Marcella, age 80, passed away peacefully at home Friday, March
17, 2023, Grand Rapids, MN.
Bob was born in 1942 to Rocco and Audrey (Drewett) Marcella in Grand Rapids, MN. He grew up in Bovey, MN and went to Greenway high school where he played football, baseball, hockey, and trumpet in the band. He graduated in 1960 and then attended Itasca Community College, graduating in 1962. Bob started working for Blandin Paper Company in 1962 and retired after 40 years in 2002. He started to work for White Oak Casino in 2005 and worked there for 10 years. Bob married his beautiful wife, Carol in 1976 and was married for 47 amazing years.
Bob cofounded and developed the Rangers Judo School and taught judo for 20 years in Hibbing, the YMCA, and middle school, and he was a 3 rd degree black belt. He also coached softball and was a pilot. Bob was the king of “one-liners” and loved to travel, camp, ride his Harley, take his corvette out for rides, spend time with his family, watch baseball, and football. He was known for saying, “One more plate of pasta, one more glass of wine.”
He is preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Dylan Christy. He is survived by his wife, Carol; daughters, Gina Marcella of Grand Rapids, MN, Misty (Dale) Christy of Grand Rapids, MN, Lindsey (Damian) Marcella-Thielke of Deer River, MN; sons, Michael (LeAnn) Marcella of Blaine, MN, Tony (Amanda Oslin) Marcella of Cohasset, MN; sister, Suzanne (Scott Raymond III) Raymond of WA; brothers, James Marcella of CA, and Frank Marcella of WA; eight grandchildren, Zach (Brittany), Dane, Jedd (Emily), Brielle (Zac), Marriah, Gabe (Emily), Theo, Abri (Ronnie); eight great-grandchildren, Wesley, Knox, Nelle, Brekyn, Marshall, Amara, Ryder, and Jax; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held in July 2023. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Croix Hospice.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
