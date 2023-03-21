It’s with heavy hearts that we announce our mother, Helen Jeanne Maness-Adams passed away peacefully on March 17, 2023 at the Autumn Lane Assisted Living Home in Cohasset, Minnesota. Helen was born in Big Falls, Minnesota July 14, 1930 and was 92 at the time of her passing. She spent her early childhood years growing up in Squaw Lake, Minnesota. At about 16 she lived with a foster family in Grand Rapids, Minnesota so she could attend High School. It was there she met and fell in love with her first husband Harold G. Maness. In June of 1947 they eloped to Webster, South Dakota. They had four children, Carol Jeanne Newman (Ole), Patricia Joanne Rukavina (Larry), Gordon LeRoy Maness (Maria Esther), and Mary Alice Larsen (Gary). After her first husband, Harold, died she later married Dave Adams in September 2003. She is survived by her children Carol, Patricia, Gordon, and Mary. Step-daughters Linda Bolduc (Rick) and Wanda Kral (Kurt) and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Also several nieces and nephews and a special friend Cheryl Tix. She was preceded in death by her parents Colonel and Rose Marie Nelson, her brothers Curt, Ken, Raymond, Don, and Richard; first husband Harold, and second husband Dave; son-in-law Ronald(Ole) Newman; step-daughter Brenda Lathrop; and step-grandson Danny Bolduc. Her funeral service will be Saturday March 25, 2023 at 11a.m. at St. Catherines Catholic Church in Squaw Lake, Minnesota. Visitation will be 10a.m. to 11a.m. There will be a lunch to follow the service.
Helen was well known for her love of playing and sharing music. For several years her and her family played for many dances and events all across northern Minnesota. Known collectively as “the Whippoorwills” and then later as “The Harold Maness Family”. Helen also loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting deer and fishing for walleyes. She could be counted on to shoot the biggest bucks and catch the biggest fish. A hard worker all her life, she worked in the woods as a logger and also several years at the Itasca County Home as a Nurses Aid. During her lifetime, she often volunteered to support many community benefits and various charities. Her kindness to others was given freely. Later in life, she enjoyed painting, drawing, and writing stories. A remarkable woman who touched the hearts of all those who knew her. She will be missed.
Arrangements by Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.