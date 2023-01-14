Derek Swing 1980-2023

Derek Swing, age 42, passed away January 10, 2023, at the Grand Itasca Hospital with his loving mother by his side.
Derek was born June 1, 1980, to Tamra Swing. He graduated from Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf in 2001 and moved to Duluth in 2003. He lived in a residential setting with the REM organization and started day program services with Choice. He loved everything about Minnesota sports; Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, and The Wild. He enjoyed going to the Twins games every summer for his birthday and meeting the Twins mascot T.C. Bear. He loved working for Champs Sports when in the Duluth mall, Carnival Thrills, and the Methodist Church. He volunteered his time teaching sign language classes, meals on wheels, making art projects and especially loved his time at the Duluth Aquarium. He loved watching shows about emergency responders (fire fighters/EMT’s) helping others. He loved going to the movie theatre and watching movies and waiting for them to be available on DVD. He loved spending his weekends with mom and family, driving around in the golf cart, shopping, and out to eat. Derek was a friendly, kind, and loving young man. To know him is to love him.
Derek was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rodney and Connie Swing. He is survived by his mother Tamra Swing; aunt, Cathy (Dale) Thompson; uncle, Steven (Jackie) Swing; and cousins, Bryce Thompson, Bradley (Jess) Thompson, Jennifer (Derek) Thompson, Aaron (Ashley) Swing, and Jacob (Jordan) Swing.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 12:00 PM at Carmel Lutheran Church, Jacobson, MN followed by the 1:00 PM funeral service. Rev. Mark Wagner will officiate. Burial will be at Ball Bluff Cemetery.
