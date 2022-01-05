Dennis “Skip”Arne Hanson, Jr. 1959-2022

Dennis “Skip” Arne Hanson Jr., age 62, of Pine River, MN, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022. He was born on August 10, 1959 in Thief River Falls, MN to Dennis Arne Hanson Sr. and Janice Mae Hanson (Sturre). After graduating from Grand Rapids High School in 1977, he served 8 years in the Navy. Skip decided not to reenlist for a third tour after meeting the love of his life, Wendy (Maine). They were married on September 5, 1987. Skip and Wendy were blessed with four children, Jessica, Holli, Christopher and Tyler. Skip worked as an HVAC Instructor at Hennepin Technical College in Brooklyn Park, MN for 22 years. His passion for teaching showed in the success of his students, and in the friendships he formed in and outside of the classroom.
Outside of work, Skip enjoyed running Hidden Haven Resort with his love, Wendy. Skip and Wendy purchased the resort in 2016 and along with their customers, the resort has also been a haven for family and friends. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, grilling, snowmobiling, “tooling,” around in his shed, and being with family and friends. He is remembered for his kindness, selflessness, wit and big sense of humor.
Skip is survived by his wife, Wendy; his children: Jessica, Holli (Nick Sanden), Christopher and Tyler; his younger siblings: Sheri (Ken) Soring, Shelly (Dale) Laine, Denny (Lisa) Hanson; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; younger brother, Todd Hanson; father-in-law, Westel Maine; and many other loved ones.
Visitation will be held at Kline Funeral Home in Pine River, MN from 4-7 pm on Friday, January 7, 2022, and one hour prior to the funeral. The funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Pleasant Hill Community Church in rural Pequot Lakes, MN. In honor of Skip’s favorite color, the family asks that those attending wear blue.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. A memorial scholarship will be set up in Skip’s name.