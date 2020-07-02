Dennis Ralph Schmitz, age 81, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Garden Court Chateau, Grand Rapids, as a result of Parkinson’s Disease.
Dennis was born in Wadena, MN on March 28, 1939 to Ralph and Fern Schmitz. He attended parochial school in Wadena through 5th grade and then moved with his parents to rural Sebeka, MN. He attended a country school through 8th grade and graduated from Sebeka High School in 1957. He played football, was captain, and was all conference. He also participated in track and was manager of the basketball team. Dennis worked for Olson Construction in Wadena for many years and spent a few years working in the woods with the ‘woodchucks’. In 1980, he was hired by Blandin Paper Co. in Grand Rapids, MN and worked there for 21 years, retiring in 2001. Dennis was a kind and loving man who enjoyed golf, bowling, hunting, and fishing.
Preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Irvin and Beatrice Nelson; sons, Craig in 1978 and Tom in 2005; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Nelson, Walter Roeko, Delvin Huotari; nephews, Danny Roeko, Baby Schwartz, Tony Putzke; and niece, Cheryl Roeko.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, June; daughters, Kristin (Dan) Stonemark of Esko, MN, Sarah (Greg) Albrecht of Park Rapids, MN; four grandchildren, Israel (Heather) Schmitz of Wrenshall, Dominick (Andrea) Schmitz of Cloquet, MN, James and Jill Albrecht; 9 great grandchildren; brother, Keith (Deane) of Park Rapids, MN; two sisters, Sandra (Gene) Putzke of Sebeka, MN, Linda (George) Lilly of Nimrod, MN; sisters-in-law, Sharon (Roy) Huotari-Hemphill of Wadena, MN, Linda (Marty) Covert of Sebeka, MN, Kathy Nelson of Spring Lake, MN; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at the United Methodist Church, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 1:00 pm Memorial Service. Burial will be at Sebeka West Cemetery, Sebeka, MN.
