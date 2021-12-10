Dennis R. Lockard 1958-2021

Dennis R. Lockard, age 63, of Nashwauk, MN passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, unexpectedly at his home.
Dennis was born in 1958 to Robert and Madie (Dennis) Lockard in Oelwein, IA and grew up in southern Minnesota. He graduated from Sibley High School. Dennis agreed to a blind date while in college and met the love of his life, Jacqueline “Jackie” Dubois. They were married on August 28, 1982. Together they enjoyed travelling and being outdoors. They instilled their love for the outdoors and planned many activities with their sons, Daniel and Timothy, including four wheeling, snowmobiling, and dirt bike racing. Dennis and Jackie also enjoyed time spent on their Harley, putting on 24,000 miles in four years.
Dennis worked a variety of jobs throughout his career until his retirement when he obtained his CDL license and continued driving truck. Dennis was a “professional garage putzer” and jack of all trades. He was always there for his friends and family and coached many close to him through life. As a grandfather, Dennis spent many hours playing and teaching his grandkids. Many people thought he was a kid again when the grandkids were around. Everyday you could see the love of a grandpa in the faces of his grandkids.
Dennis is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Jackie; sons, Daniel (Nikki), Timothy (Ann); brothers, Douglas, Chris; and grandchildren, Isla, Brecken, Gabriel, and Kaiden.
Visitation will be Friday, December 17, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Nashwauk Alliance Church in Nashwauk, MN. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11:00AM at Nashwauk Alliance Church.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.