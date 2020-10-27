Dennis Olaf Dahl

Dennis “Denny” Olaf Dahl, 81, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Solvay Hospice House in Duluth, MN.
Dennis was born in 1938 to Russell and Helen “Stina” Dahl. Dennis was united in marriage to Karol Beier on February 18, 1961. The couple moved away from Grand Rapids in 1969 to Duluth where Dennis managed Como Oil convenience stores. In 1977, the couple moved to Cannon Falls, MN where they owned and operated a Country Kitchen for 40 years. While working for Country Kitchen, he and his wife traveled all over the U.S. to many conventions. They enjoyed many winters with friends and family in Bradenton, FL. Upon retirement in 2016 they returned to Grand Rapids to live on the Mississippi River on the Beier family property.
Dennis loved golfing, wood working, working in his yard, and playing cards (especially cribbage). He also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brother Roger and nephew on Red Lake. He attended Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and enjoyed Bible study. Dennis loved the Lord and knew he was going to Heaven. He also volunteered at the Grace House in Grand Rapids and Food Banks in Cannon Falls and Florida. He was an irrevocable generous man with his time and his talents.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Helen “Stina” Dahl; mother and father-in-law, Melvin and Lucille Beier; infant brother, Michael Dahl; brother, Russell Dahl, Jr.; son-in-law, Rocky Cutsforth; and niece, Patti Jo Busse.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 59 years, Karol; daughters, Debbi Howden and Lynn Cutsforth; three grand-children, Ashley Howden, Rockford Colton Cutsforth, and Makenzie Cutsforth; brother, Roger (Sally) Dahl; and many special sisters-in law and brothers-in-law, and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 10am-12pm at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cohasset, MN. The funeral service will follow at Noon with Pastor Mark Peske officiating. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Grand Rapids, MN. A video of the service, will be posted to the Libbey website in the days following the service.