Dennis Lee Ikola 1942 - 2021

Dennis Lee Ikola, age 78, passed away peacefully at Grand Village in the early morning hours of Monday, November 8, 2021. He was a true gentleman, lived the “fruits of the spirit”, and was ready to help others.
Dennis was born in 1942 in Deer River, MN to Ethel and Felix Ikola, Sr. Dennis was baptized and confirmed at Clara Lutheran Church in Deer River and grew up at Voigt’s Resort and Store on Deer Lake. He had 3 siblings, Louise, Felix Jr., and Larry.
Dennis married Margaret Ann Metke on April 10, 1965, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Deer River. She called him “My Denny” and “My Beloved”. He called her “his sparkling star” and “his pumpkin”. They were always together and always up for a new experience. Dennis was always saying…“just human error” and “new page in his book”. Dennis was always happy and has a wonderful sense of humor. Dennis and Maggie made their home in Suomi for 23 years before moving and spending 25 wonderful years in their little home in the woods on Cimmaron Trail in Grand Rapids. Their final home together was at Colony Square in Grand Rapids where they loved socializing with their neighbors, playing cards, games, and coffee time. Every home was filled to the brim with memorabilia, pictures, and beautiful trinkets that showed their travels, interests, and great love for family and friends.
Dennis worked in the woods with his dad, brothers, and uncles. He worked for Kibby Engineering in the Twin Cities, Cleveland Cliffs Mines, and Rajala Lumber. His final position was as custodian with ISD 317 where he retired in 2002 after 30 years of service.
He enjoyed snowplowing, landscaping, gardening, auctions, tinkering with his tools, tractors, traveling, boating, fishing, high teas, decorating, and any time spent with family and friends. Dennis was very active in his churches. He helped with snowplowing, bulletins, bibles door-to-door, usher, sound booth, greeter, and bus driver for the Christian school. He also found time to volunteer at the nursing home, worked with the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program, and rang the bell for Salvation Army.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Felix and Ethel; parents-in-law, Robert and Lenaye Metke; sisters-in-law, Susan Thompson and KayeBelle Ikola; brother-in-law, David Metke; and niece, Shawna Ikola.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 56 years, Margaret Ann; daughter, SamiJo (Matt) Grife and family; sister, Louise Ikola-Nyquist; brothers, Felix Ikola Jr. (special friend, Kathy), and Larry (Faye) Ikola; brother-in-law, Robert (Mary) Metke; numerous nieces, nephews, and godchildren.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 1:00 PM at the Solid Rock Church of God, Grand Rapids followed by the 2:00 PM memorial service. Burial will be at Pine Ridge Cemetery, Deer River, MN.
