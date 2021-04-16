Dennis Lee Bowman 1948 - 2021

Dennis Lee Bowman, 72, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away April 9, 2021 as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Dennis was born in 1948 in Crosby, Minnesota to Robert and Blanche Bowman. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School. Dennis owned and operated a bar in Coleraine, MN and worked various jobs in the area prior to living in Arizona and then in Idaho. While living in Idaho, he worked at a ski resort in the winter months and at a horse racing track in the summer. Dennis returned to the Grand Rapids Area and has resided here for the last 9 years.
He enjoyed fishing, golfing, hunting, and was a skilled pool player.
He is preceded in death by his parents Robert Bowman and Blanche (Bowman) McArdle; and his brothers, Robin, Phillip, and Mike Bowman.
Dennis is survived by his son, Chad (Patty) Bowman; one brother, Peter (Kris) Bowman; sister-in-law, Anne Bowman; three grandchildren; one niece, Teri Jo (Mark) Harker and one nephew, Jason Bowman.
Per Dennis’ request, no services will be held.
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.