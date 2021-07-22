Dennis Lawrence Rasmussen 1948- 2021

Dennis Lawrence Rasmussen, age 73, of North Mankato passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021 at the Mayo Clinic Health System, Mankato. Memorial service will be at 12, noon, on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Northview – North Mankato Mortuary, with visitation one hour prior at Northview as well.
Dennis, and his twin sister Diana, were born on February 6, 1948. They were the youngest children of Henry and Dorothy Rasmussen. He graduated from Grand Rapids High in 1966. He was the captain of the gymnastics team and Homecoming King. He moved to Mankato to pursue a BS degree in physical education. He graduated from Mankato State University in 1970.
Dennis began his insurance career at McKenzie Agency in St. Peter. In his 28 years of service, Dennis would ride his custom make road bike from North Mankato to work. Weather was rarely an issue. After retiring, Dennis continued working part-time at Scheels in the bike service department.
His true passion was riding his bike. He participated in numerous races/triathlons, both on road and cross country, and enjoyed vacation rides in several western states. When the weather turned cold, he shifted his energy to cross country skiing. (He may have done all that exercise so he could enjoy his sweets).
His family and friends were a big part of his life. He was very close to his bible study group which met at 5:30am. Dennis was a kind and considerate person who was loved by many. We could go on and on about Dennis, but we can hear him saying, “We’re paying by the word, so keep it short.”
Dennis is survived by his children, Rich (Lynn), and Randy (Rhonda); grandchildren, Jessica, Nicole, Grace, and Lily; siblings, Linda (Ed) Mostellor, Ron (Sharon), and Diana Ekholm; nieces, Kara Lokken and Kristy Knight, nephews Johnny Rasmussen and Kenny Mostellor. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Sharon Rasmussen, and niece Adi Rasmussen, and nephew Tommy Mostellor.