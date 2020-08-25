Dennis Larson, 63, of Bigfork, MN, passed away unexpectedly on August 19, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN.
Dennis was born in Bigfork on June 26, 1957, to Deryl and Rita Larson. Dennis worked at Rajala Mill in Bigfork for 25 years. He then worked at the Bigfork county garage, retiring after 20 years of employment for the county in 2019. Dennis loved working on vehicles, and was an master mechanic; engineering was his passion. He was a well loved member of the community and will be remembered for his humor, and the big wave he would give his friends and neighbors when he saw them drive by.
Dennis is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brothers DeWayne Larson, Daryn Larson, sisters Retha (Patrick) Holland, and Regina (Brent) Larson, his partner of 17 years, Shea Wanner, and nieces Ashley, Krista and Brittney.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 25th at Caroll Funeral home in Bigfork from 4pm to 6pm. A graveside funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, August 26th at Evergreen Knoll Cemetery on Highway 6 near Talmoon.