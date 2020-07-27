Dennis F. Harvey, age 82, of Washington, IL passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Lutheran Hillside Village, Peoria, IL.
Dennis was born June 20, 1938 to Harry and Beatrice (Burke) Harvey in Grand Rapids, MN, and graduated from Grand Rapids High School. He served in the United States Army from 1958-1960 in Alaska. Dennis graduated from Northland College, Ashland, WI in 1963 and from Bradley University in 1967 with his master’s degree. He taught many years as a High School Teacher until his retirement in 1993. Dennis enjoyed golf and tennis and traveled quite extensively. He was also an active member of the Unitarian-Universalist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Harry Edward and John Burke Harvey. Dennis is survived by a niece; two nephews; a great nephew; and many loving cousins.
A graveside service will be held at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
