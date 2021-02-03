Dennis Edwin Davis, 76, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes January 22nd, 2021 in Rio Verde, AZ.
Denny was born in Des Moines, IA and graduated from Drake University. He and his wife, Jan, moved to Minnesota where he taught and coached in Richfield Public Schools for over 30 years. He earned his Masters of Science in Environmental Education from the University of Minnesota and was an avid outdoorsman - hunting, fishing, and boating.
A dedicated volunteer for Habitat for Humanity and Camp Hiawatha, Denny also participated in the annual loon count and served on the Wabana Township Board.
Besides his wife, he is survived by daughter, Kristin (Ron) Sereika, son, Erik (Jenny) Davis, grandchildren: Tierney (Neko) Graf, Delaney Sereika, Wyatt Davis, and Grady Davis, all of Minnesota. Also, sister, Debra (Al) Rhea of Nebraska, brother-in-law Keith (Vicki) Rudd of Iowa, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
See messingermortuary.com for details.
Memorials suggested to itascahabitat.org.