Dennis C. “Joe” Kantor, age 77 of Champlin, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.
In addition to his parents, Stanley and Eileen (Salisbury) Kantor, Dennis was preceded in death by his grandson, Caden Stanley. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Kathy; children, Brad Kantor and Alayne Gilbert (Reed); grandchildren, Hanna, Lily, Alex, Logan, and Bennett; also many other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held from 9:30 - 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home, 2005 Branch Avenue, Anoka, followed by a private funeral service. Interment will take place in Champlin Cemetery, Champlin.
Arrangements entrusted to Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home of Anoka (763) 421-0220 www.thurston-lindberg.com