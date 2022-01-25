Dennis “Bill” Bittner 1940-2022

Dennis “Bill” Bittner, age 81, formerly of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Essentia Health – St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Brainerd, MN.
Bill was born in 1940 to Adolph and Dorothy (Schreiber) in Mosinee Township, WI where he grew up, attending school in Wausau WI. After, he served in the United States Army Reserves. On April 25, 1992, Bill was united in marriage to Susan Koehler. He worked as a mason and project manager for many years before owning and operating his own masonry business.
Bill was a true outdoorsman. He lived for hunting and truly enjoyed hunting with his son, brother, nephews, and friends! In his younger years, Bill was a Bear Guide in Northern Minnesota. He had a passion for raising and showing Arabian horses. Making Homemade Maple Syrup each Spring was a great joy for him. One of his greatest joys was building their Grand Rapids home with his wife Sue, making sure the fireplaces and the stonework were perfect. During the last years of his life, living with his daughter, Alex and her family allowed him to spend time with his grandson, Jackson.
Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Sue in 2010; infant daughter at birth, Mary Louise Bittner; grandson, Taylor Bittner; parents, Adolph and Dorothy; brother, Mike Bittner, sisters, Gerry Parsch and Jackie Schoeder; brother-in-law, George Schoeder; uncle Laurell Knoeck and his wife, Lorraine.
He is survived by his daughters, Alexandra Bittner (Doug Lucksinger) and Debi (Sean) O’Leary; son, Billy Bittner; stepson Andrew Buck, grandchildren, Jackson, Aidan, Lexi, Jonathan, Chase, and Jaxson; sister, Judy Thurs; brother, Tom (Kay) Bittner; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 11 AM at Bill and Sue’s long-time church, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Cohasset, MN with a visitation beginning at 10 AM until the time of the service.
