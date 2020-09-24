Dennis B. Jones, age 84, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Duluth, MN.
Dennis was born in 1936 to Bert and Mary Jones in Grand Rapids, MN. After graduation from Grand Rapids High School in 1955, Denny joined the United States Navy. Denny served on the USS Prairie and traveled all over the world. He returned to Grand Rapids, MN after his discharge from the Navy and he worked at Coles Hardware for many years until his retirement.
Denny liked fishing. He enjoyed walking everywhere around Grand Rapids where he would often visit people for coffee and make his daily stop at the candy store. Denny was interested in many things and collected mementos along his journey.
Preceded in death by his parents. Denny is survived by his daughters, Jennifer and Patty Jones; sister, Eva Dumm; brothers, Raymond (Kay), Jim (Bev) Jones; and grandchildren.
A family graveside service will be held at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.