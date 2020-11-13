Dennis Allen Young, age 73, of Bovey passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living, Grand Rapids, MN.
Dennis was born in 1947 in Grand Rapids, MN to Isabelle (Stram) and Floyd Young. He graduated from the Grand Rapids High School. On November 26, 1997 was united in marriage to Carol Plinske. They made their home in Eden Prairie, MN and later moved to Lawrence Lake when they retired in 2005.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Donald and sister Janet.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 23 years, a special sister-in-law Luann, one son, Vincent and two granddaughters Laurisa and Kayla, and nieces and nephews.
Per Dennis’s wishes, there will be no funeral service.