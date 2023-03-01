Dennis A Nelson, age 84 of North Branch, Minnesota, formerly of Red Wing and Grand Rapids, Minnesota, passed away on February 24, 2023. He was born in Winger, Minnesota to parents Albert and Hilda (West) Nelson.
Dennis and Darlene (Swanson) Nelson were married April 16, 1966 and moved shortly thereafter to Grand Rapids, MN, where they lived at Crooked Lake for over 40 years. There were many years of fun times enjoyed by all of his family and friends. Dennis worked as a millwright at Blandin Wood Products, bought out by Potlach, for over 30 years.
Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, 3 half-sisters Mildred, Doris, and Hilma, and his nephew Mark Polley. Dennis is survived by his wife Darlene of 57 years; children Debbie (Mark ) Cole, Michael (Angelo Lucco) Nelson, and Laurie (Steve) Hamann; 7 grandchildren Allen (Kate) Cole, Leah (John) Hanson, Amanda (Tony) Kohlbeck, Amy (Sam) Cole, Jonathan (Becky) Nelson, Lucas (Laura) Hamann, and Nathan (Kelli) Hamann; 7 great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Dennis was a 100% outdoorsman. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. His passion though was his family and friends. He loved potlucks, and was a wonderful cook and also liked to grill. He made maple syrup every year and also smoked fish. The deer shack holds many stories and tales from those who have been there. He was a 40 year plus member of the Deer Hunters Association and also a member of Ducks Unlimited. Dennis was a 30 year member at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids, a 9 year member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Red Wing, and a current member at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch, all of which was important to him.
Funeral Services for Dennis will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch, MN with visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be held at the Worthington Community Cemetery in Worthington, Minnesota.
Arrangements by the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch, Minnesota.
