Dennis A. Nelson

Dennis A Nelson, age 84 of North Branch, Minnesota, formerly of Red Wing and Grand Rapids, Minnesota, passed away on February 24, 2023. He was born in Winger, Minnesota to parents Albert and Hilda (West) Nelson.

Dennis and Darlene (Swanson) Nelson were married April 16, 1966 and moved shortly thereafter to Grand Rapids, MN, where they lived at Crooked Lake for over 40 years.  There were many years of fun times enjoyed by all of his family and friends.  Dennis worked as a millwright at Blandin Wood Products, bought out by Potlach, for over 30 years.

