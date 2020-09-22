Denise Marie Bergren, age 59, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Essentia St. Mary’s in Duluth, MN surrounded by family.
Denise was born in St. Paul in 1961, on the fifth day of the fifth month and was the fifth daughter born to Donald and Lois Severin. She grew up with her siblings in Mahtomedi, MN. In the summer of 1979, Denise met and married Bill Bergren. She moved to Balsam, MN with Bill where the couple built a home together and raised their three children.
Denise found happiness in the simple things in life. She enjoyed yard work, gardening, a simple walk in the woods, or sitting on the riverbank. She loved to search for her favorite rocks, agates, or fossils. Denise was the ultimate “rockhound”. Her greatest joys were her children and grandchildren. She took a lot of pride in watching them grow and become successful adults.
She is preceded in death by her father, Donald Severin; paternal grandparents, George and Alice Severin; maternal grandparents, August and Louise Moliter.
Denise is survived by her children, Jacob (Brooke), Jessica, Jerrad (Angela); her mother, Lois; sisters, Bonnie, Geri, Vickie (Jim), Sandra; brother, Joel; and five grandchildren, Alexandrea, Brooke, Max, Caden, and Lily.
A visitation will be Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN beginning at 12:00 P.M. until the 1:00 PM Memorial Service. Rev. Patty Jo Ervin will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance (MOCA) https://mnovarian.org.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.