Denise J. Heinzer, age 61, of Marble, MN passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 2:00 pm Memorial Service. Rev. Lonnie Lee will officiate. Burial will be at Inger Cemetery, Inger, MN.
