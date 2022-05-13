Denis Parnell Gardner 1965-2022

Denis Parnell Gardner, award winning author and historian passed away suddenly at his home. Denis worked as a Historian for Minnesota’s Historic Preservation Office. He authored Minnesota Treasures, Wood+Concrete+Stone+Steel Minnesota’s Historic Bridges, numerous articles, and in 2017 he wrote Our Minnesota State Capitol. Denis leaves behind an impressive record of work that will benefit Minnesotans for generations to come, contributions to the historical record and sharing it with so many people are only matched by the friendships that he forged in the historical community. Denis came to Minnesota in 1979 with his mother and brother from Texas. He attended Catholic Schools, St Raphael’s, and Totino-Grace High School. Denis earned his Masters Degree in 2009 from the U of MN. In 2000 his mother (Shirley Villeneuve Gardner ) was diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer, Denis was devoted to her and his mission was to research everything about the disease, and he continuously shared his findings with her doctors. His work and career took a back seat to doctors appointments and caring for her until her death in 2007. He loved her immensely and I pray he finds comfort with her. Denis was preceded in death by his mother (Shirley Villeneuve Gardner ) and father (Robert Gardner). I will love you and miss you forever, your brother, Rob. Funeral Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Ball Club, MN on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 11AM. Visitation 1 hr. before the service, and a lunch will be served afterwards.