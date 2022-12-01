Delores “Lolly Ekholm 1928-2022

Delores “Lolly” Ekholm age 94 of Cloverdale passed away Thursday, Nov 24, 2022. She was born April 28, 1928 in Tenstrike, MN to Elvin and Phyllis (Boldan) Johnson. Lolly lived in Cloverdale for 64 years, on September 13, 1947 she was joined in marriage to Anton Ekholm until his passing in 1978. Lolly was a member of Nashwauk Lutheran Church. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening and knitting. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her grandchildren coloring and doing puzzles.
Lolly was preceded in death by her parents, Elvin and Phyllis, husband, Anton, son, Jeffery, son-in-law, Ron Bosarge, siblings Joyce Trimble, John Johnson, Leland Johnson and one infant brother. She is survived by her children, Arlinda “Lyn” Bosarge, Nashwauk, MN, Arlys (Martin) Nagler, Nashwauk, MN, Brian (Sally) Ekholm, Nashwauk, MN, daughter-in-law, Sue Ekholm, Nashwauk, MN, 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 12 noon, Monday, December 5, 2022 at Cloverdale Hall. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am until the beginning of the service at noon. Private interment will be held at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery in Blackduck, MN. To leave an online message of condolence please visit us at: www.doughertyofhibbing.com.