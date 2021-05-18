Delores “Dee” Marie (Rasmussen) Ensberg of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on April 18 at the age of 91. Loving wife of 69 years, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and faithful follower of Christ, Dee will be remembered for her tender heart and giving nature.
Born in Rushford, MN, Dee married Arthur Ensberg and together they raised three children in Grand Rapids, MN, where Art was a teacher and Dee an owner and operator of her hair salon, Dee’s Beauty Shop. The couple moved to Chaska, MN, less than five years ago to be closer to their family.
Dee had a boundless zest for life, often called an “energizer bunny” who loved God and sharing the gospel with others. She was a pillar of strength and wisdom and will be deeply missed.
Dee is survived by her son Greg (m. Barb), daughter Lisa (m. Jim), son-in-law John Michels, 10 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. She is welcomed to heaven by her daughter, Joni, and husband, Art.
A private celebration of life service was held at Washburn-McReavy Funeral Home in Eden Prairie with internment at Fort Snelling.