Delores “Dee” Herfindahl 1933-2022

Delores “Dee” Herfindahl, age 88, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.

Dee was born in 1933 to Michael and Margaret (Winter) Stalboerger in Mahnomen Township, MN, the seventh of nine children. Dee married Duane Herfindahl on March 2, 1954, and together they raised their four children. Dee was a dedicated mother, volunteering as a cub scout and campfire girl leader, creatively sewing all her children’s clothing, and always putting a wonderful meal on the table.

