Delores “Dee” Herfindahl 1933-2022

Delores “Dee” Herfindahl, age 88, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Dee was born in 1933 to Michael and Margaret (Winter) Stalboerger in Mahnomen Township, MN, the seventh of nine children. Dee married Duane Herfindahl on March 2, 1954, and together they raised their four children. Dee was a dedicated mother, volunteering as a cub scout and campfire girl leader, creatively sewing all her children’s clothing, and always putting a wonderful meal on the table.
Dee was always very creative and talented and most people knew her for her beautiful wreath and floral arrangements. She was very competitive too and was always her grandchildren’s biggest fan when it came to sports or opera or anything that mattered to them.
Dee was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Earl, Herbert, James, Walter, Charles, Sally, Martha, and Marge; and grandson, Erik Hovet.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Duane; children, Denise (John) Latimer; Jeffrey (Joan) Herfindahl, Michelle (Mark) White, Pamela (David) Hovet; grandchildren, Martin, Meredith, Nathan, Leyna, Michaela, Maria, Joseph, Benjamin, Danielle, Patrick, Brent, Micah; and great grandchildren, Maddox, Carter, Clara, Bella, Dewey, Aleyna, Benjamin Jr, Madison, Louis, Everliegh, Adalyn, Brielle, and Gaige.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Zion Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 11:00 AM memorial service. Rev. Ben Buchanan will officiate. Burial will be at Harris Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.