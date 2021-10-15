Delbert Emerson 1942 - 2021

Delbert (Del, Tad) Franklin Emerson, age 63 passed away on October 12th, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth MN. Del was born in 1958 to Vigil and Rose Emerson in Grand Rapids, MN. He graduated from Deer River High School and spent may years traveling the country working as a heavy equipment operator eventually settling back in Deer River Minnesota after he met his wife, Julie Emerson, and family. He worked in many different industries from logging, trucking, farming, and equipment operator. Known as a man of all trades; rarely taking a day off. Del was not shy and would relay exactly what was on his mind whether his audience wanted to hear it or not. 😊 He will be greatly missed leaving behind a significant void for many who loved and knew him well.
He is survived by Daughter Emily (Colten) Amy, Stepdaughter Amy (Jake) Perrington, Stepdaughter Sandra (Mike), Stepdaughter Deanne Launert. Five sisters: Bonnie DeLare, Jane Pihlaja, Crystal (Roger) Bukowski, Cindy Dowling, Kathy (Lester) Beckman. Seven Grand Children: Andrea Engen, Jesse Horner, Jack Perrington, Lee Perrington, Ella Amy, Jameson Amy, Julia Amy, and many nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by Wife Julie Emerson, Parents Virgil & Rose Emerson, Sister Candy Emerson.
Visitation-Celebration of life will be held at the Carroll Funeral home in Deer River on October 17th from 3:00-5:00 p.m., followed by a potluck at the Deer River Vets Club.