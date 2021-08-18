Debra Kay Trevena 1959 - 2021

Debbie Kay Trevena, 62, of Chisholm, died Friday, August 13, 2021, in Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing. She was born May 20, 1959, in Chisholm, MN to Leonard and Mable (Pulju) Trevena. Debbie was raised in Balkan and graduated from Chisholm High School with the class of 1977. She furthered her education and graduated as a licensed practical nurse in 1994. Debbie worked at Guardian Angels Nursing Home from 2000-2010. She then worked home health extended care nursing, being at her present position with Accurate Home Care for the last 10 years.
She is survived by her son: Jarod, sister Diane, Brothers: Tom and Ted, Niece Mandi, nephew Jacob, great nieces Maia and one on the way, Great-nephew Kaelen, granddaughter Annarose, and former sister-in-law Kara.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Tim.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021, in Chisholm Baptist Church, with Rev. Dan Erickson officiating. Visitation will be for a half hour prior to the service in the church. Interment will be in Chisholm Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm www.ruppfuneralhome.com.